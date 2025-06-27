HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 64.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan acquired 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $29,946.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $29,946. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VKTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

VKTX opened at $28.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

