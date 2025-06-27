iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stake Lessened by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,600,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,509,000 after buying an additional 6,014,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,844,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,409,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,369,000 after acquiring an additional 606,410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,821,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,732,000 after acquiring an additional 469,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,306,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,774,000 after acquiring an additional 422,706 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average of $92.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $100.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

