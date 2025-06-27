Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 43940880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Ostin Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Down 93.9%

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

