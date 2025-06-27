Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 573.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 138,530 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of lululemon athletica worth $46,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 43.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 1,358.0% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in lululemon athletica by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $231.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.40. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $219.97 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Argus lowered lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $363.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $366.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $353.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.26.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

