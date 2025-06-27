Holistic Planning LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Holistic Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,218,143,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,994 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,076,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.66.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

