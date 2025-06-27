Holistic Planning LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Holistic Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $180.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.22. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

