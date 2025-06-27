Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,414 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,247 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.12. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

