TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Shares Down 8.7% – Should You Sell?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 1,630,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,627,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).
TomCo Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.93.
TomCo Energy Company Profile
TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.
