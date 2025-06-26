Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 222.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after buying an additional 552,213 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 34,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $120.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average is $105.09. The stock has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $150.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $886,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,470,322 shares of company stock valued at $167,441,630. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

