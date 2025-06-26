iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lifted by Security National Bank

Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.