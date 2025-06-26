DLK Investment Management LLC Sells 9,954 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

DLK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,954 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up approximately 2.3% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $73.65 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

