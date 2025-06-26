The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.9% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $119.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $214.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.92. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

