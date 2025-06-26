SOL Capital Management CO Sells 650 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in CVS Health by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,147,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,209 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,739,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,051,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,211,582,000 after purchasing an additional 689,867 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,666,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,196,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $880,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,271 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

