GenTrust LLC Purchases 6,094 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,270,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,243,000 after buying an additional 79,954 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.4%

VNQ opened at $89.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.