JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,860 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,591,000 after purchasing an additional 860,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,222 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,695,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,124,000 after purchasing an additional 498,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.85.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6207 dividend. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

