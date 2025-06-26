KPP Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,231 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,165 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 227,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $39,281,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,854,038.83. The trade was a 41.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 795,536 shares of company stock worth $141,007,618. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $204.30 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.35 and its 200 day moving average is $185.33. The company has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

