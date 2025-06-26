Balefire LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Balefire LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,728 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,059 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,324,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,873,000 after acquiring an additional 127,961 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,744,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Aspetuck Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.84 on Thursday. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.