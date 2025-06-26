SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Decreased by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

