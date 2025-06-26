Security National Bank Cuts Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Security National Bank lessened its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $285.78 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.60. The company has a market cap of $204.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

