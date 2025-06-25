Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,626 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FREL stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

