Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.76 and traded as low as C$1.55. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

