Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 188.20 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 187.34 ($2.55), with a volume of 3316729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.40 ($2.51).
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 172.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 3.25.
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The company reported GBX 5.41 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust had a net margin of 81.07% and a return on equity of 7.07%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile
Launched thirty years ago in June 1989, Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (“TEMIT”) is an investment trust that invests principally in emerging markets companies with the aim of delivering capital growth to shareholders over the long term. While the majority of the Company’s shareholders are based in the UK, shares are quoted on both the London and New Zealand Stock Exchanges.
