Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $260.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.39.

Shares of UNP opened at $225.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.83. The stock has a market cap of $134.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

