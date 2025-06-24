Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

