Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 448.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NKTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $12.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.88. 22,976,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.55. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.60). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.49% and a negative return on equity of 329.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,414,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.