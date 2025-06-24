Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.
Leggett & Platt Stock Performance
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,583,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,751,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,610,000 after acquiring an additional 214,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 784.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,605,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,866 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 31.3% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,992,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after acquiring an additional 475,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after acquiring an additional 179,938 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Leggett & Platt Company Profile
Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Leggett & Platt
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.