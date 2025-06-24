Integris Wealth Management LLC Has $29.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 580,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $563,154,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after buying an additional 8,608,172 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $56.91.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

