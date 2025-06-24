HC Wainwright Raises Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target to $120.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 421.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NKTR

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $13.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.01. 26,570,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,247. The firm has a market cap of $285.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $26.54.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($0.60). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.49% and a negative return on equity of 329.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.