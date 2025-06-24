HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 392.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKTR. Oppenheimer raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 155.5%

Shares of NKTR traded up $14.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.37. 35,000,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.61 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.49% and a negative return on equity of 329.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,414,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

