Wall Street Zen Upgrades Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) to Hold

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Kronos Bio Trading Up 1.5%

KRON stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Kronos Bio has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 149,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

