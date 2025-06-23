SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

SAIHEAT Price Performance

Shares of SAIH stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. SAIHEAT has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

SAIHEAT Company Profile

SAIHEAT Limited engages in the development of liquid-cooling data centers. It develops technologies for the advanced computing center ecosystem, a center that provides high-performance servers, liquid cooling, and systems for capturing and recycling computing heat. The company was formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation and changed its name to SAIHEAT Limited in August 2024.

