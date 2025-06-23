Insider Buying: Hays plc (LON:HAS) Insider Purchases £19,941.56 in Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Findlay acquired 34,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £19,941.56 ($26,770.79).

Hays Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at GBX 65.85 ($0.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hays plc has a one year low of GBX 55.70 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 102.60 ($1.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.25, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 74.59.

About Hays

