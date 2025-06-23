Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

MTSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Metsera from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Metsera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSR opened at $29.60 on Friday. Metsera has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Metsera during the 1st quarter worth $884,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Metsera during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Metsera during the 1st quarter worth $135,059,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Metsera during the 1st quarter worth $13,111,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Metsera during the 1st quarter worth $9,679,000.

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

