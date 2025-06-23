Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.
MTSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Metsera from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Metsera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Metsera
Metsera Stock Up 6.8%
Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Metsera during the 1st quarter worth $884,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Metsera during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Metsera during the 1st quarter worth $135,059,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Metsera during the 1st quarter worth $13,111,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Metsera during the 1st quarter worth $9,679,000.
About Metsera
Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Metsera
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Metsera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metsera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.