Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.20.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of CHTR opened at $386.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.49 and a 200 day moving average of $367.36. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $282.18 and a 52-week high of $437.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.