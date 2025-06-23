Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of DH opened at $3.80 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $564.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 206.05%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

