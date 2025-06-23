SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

SRM Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRM opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $190.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. SRM Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. SRM Entertainment had a negative net margin of 74.56% and a negative return on equity of 78.96%.

Institutional Trading of SRM Entertainment

SRM Entertainment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRM Entertainment stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRM Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRM Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.40% of SRM Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

