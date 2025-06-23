SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
SRM Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SRM opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $190.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. SRM Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $12.80.
SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. SRM Entertainment had a negative net margin of 74.56% and a negative return on equity of 78.96%.
Institutional Trading of SRM Entertainment
SRM Entertainment Company Profile
SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SRM Entertainment
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SRM Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRM Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.