Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVCT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NVCT stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of -0.16. Nuvectis Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 28,043 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $225,746.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,976,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,958,434.15. This trade represents a 0.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 69,703 shares of company stock valued at $571,013 in the last ninety days. 30.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCT. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $2,481,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 81,757 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

