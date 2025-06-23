BlackBerry (BB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share and revenue of $112.18 million for the quarter.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BlackBerry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Price Performance

NYSE BB opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "outperformer" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $3.75 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $4.12.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,940 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $89,520.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,770.02. The trade was a 41.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,216 shares of company stock valued at $112,025. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackBerry stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,822 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned about 0.14% of BlackBerry worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

