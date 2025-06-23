Wall Street Zen Downgrades Basel Medical Group (NASDAQ:BMGL) to Sell

Basel Medical Group (NASDAQ:BMGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Basel Medical Group Stock Down 9.0%
Shares of BMGL stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Basel Medical Group has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.54.
About Basel Medical Group
