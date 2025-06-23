Wall Street Zen Downgrades Basel Medical Group (NASDAQ:BMGL) to Sell

Basel Medical Group (NASDAQ:BMGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Basel Medical Group Stock Down 9.0%

Shares of BMGL stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Basel Medical Group has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.54.

About Basel Medical Group

Basel Medical Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in providing orthopedic surgeries, medical care, and diagnosis services. Its services include orthopedic surgeries, medical care, rehabilitative therapy, physiotherapy, non-surgical treatments, medical diagnosis, magnetic resonance imaging, general surgery, x-ray, lump removal, sports medicine, and total hip replacement.

