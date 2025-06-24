Couchbase’s (BASE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s previous close.

BASE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.50 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Couchbase from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Shares of BASE stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $24.39. 1,065,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,157. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.25%. The company had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, CFO William Robert Carey sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,210. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $156,738.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,056,463.47. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,904 shares of company stock worth $622,343. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 60.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Couchbase by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 66,719 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Couchbase by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

