TD SYNNEX (SNX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 24th. Analysts expect TD SYNNEX to post earnings of $2.71 per share and revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter. TD SYNNEX has set its Q2 guidance at $2.45-2.95 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.950 EPS.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TD SYNNEX to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $124.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $145.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.99.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,130. The trade was a 16.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $189,153.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,722.05. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 9.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,631,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,226,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

