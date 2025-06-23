TH International (THCH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 24th. Analysts expect TH International to post earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter.

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million.

Get TH International alerts:

TH International Trading Down 2.3%

THCH opened at $2.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.53. TH International has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TH International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TH International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.