RTX (NYSE:RTX) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTX. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. RTX has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.43 and its 200-day moving average is $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities research analysts expect that RTX will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in RTX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in RTX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

