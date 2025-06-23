Addus HomeCare’s (ADUS) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $113.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.84. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $136.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $337.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $235,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,540. This trade represents a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth about $51,149,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 695.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,643,000 after acquiring an additional 248,613 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,155,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 10,307.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 129,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 128,211 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.