Wall Street Zen Upgrades Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) to Hold

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOX opened at $4.54 on Friday. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $284.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOX. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,698,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after buying an additional 527,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 431,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 82,187 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

