Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.68.

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $17.25 on Friday. Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77.

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after purchasing an additional 47,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,655,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

