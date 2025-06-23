Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 717 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 30.2% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $2,668,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $424,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,089.10. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $509.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $182.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $413.82 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $528.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

