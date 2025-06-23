Head to Head Analysis: Canadian Zeolite (IZCFF) versus Its Peers

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Zeolite and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Zeolite -6.50% N/A -11.94% Canadian Zeolite Competitors -938.79% -12.66% -5.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.2% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Canadian Zeolite alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Canadian Zeolite has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Zeolite’s competitors have a beta of 0.70, meaning that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Zeolite $450,000.00 -$370,000.00 -1.10 Canadian Zeolite Competitors $8.21 billion $447.87 million -0.77

This table compares Canadian Zeolite and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Canadian Zeolite’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Zeolite. Canadian Zeolite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Canadian Zeolite competitors beat Canadian Zeolite on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Canadian Zeolite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, industrial, and home use; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers. It also has interests in the Bromley Creek zeolite project, which consists of one mineral lease and four mineral claims covering approximately 1,134.75 hectares located near Princeton, British Columbia; and the Sun Group zeolite project covering approximately 527.167 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Canadian Zeolite Corp. and changed its name to International Zeolite Corp. in March 2018. International Zeolite Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.