Guardian Financial Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,484,000 after purchasing an additional 82,051,493 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $234,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $24.54.
About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
