PFG Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 111,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $311,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $30.21.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

